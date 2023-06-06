What Is The Difference Between Cytokinesis In Plant And Animal Cells : Exploring the Unique Process of Cytokinesis in Plant and Animal Cells

Investigating the Distinctive Mechanism of Cytokinesis in Plant and Animal Cells

Introduction:

Cytokinesis is the final stage of cell division, where the cytoplasm divides to form two separate cells. This process is crucial for the growth and development of multicellular organisms. In this article, we will explore the differences between cytokinesis in plant and animal cells.

Plant cell cytokinesis:

In plant cells, cytokinesis occurs through a process known as cell plate formation. During the telophase stage of mitosis, vesicles containing cell wall materials accumulate at the center of the dividing cell. These vesicles then fuse together to form a cell plate, which gradually expands towards the cell walls. As the cell plate expands, it divides the cytoplasm into two separate cells, each with their own nucleus and organelles.

Animal cell cytokinesis:

In animal cells, the process of cytokinesis occurs through a process known as cleavage furrow formation. During the telophase stage of mitosis, a contractile ring made of actin and myosin filaments forms around the cell membrane at the equator of the cell. This ring then contracts, pulling the cell membrane inward until it meets in the center of the cell, dividing the cytoplasm into two separate cells.

Differences between plant and animal cell cytokinesis:

Mechanism of cytokinesis:

The primary difference between cytokinesis in plant and animal cells is the mechanism of cytokinesis. Plant cells form a cell plate, whereas animal cells form a cleavage furrow. Cell wall formation:

Plant cells have a cell wall, which is absent in animal cells. During cytokinesis in plant cells, the cell plate fuses with the existing cell wall to form a new cell wall. In contrast, in animal cells, the cleavage furrow forms by the contraction of the contractile ring, which pinches off the cell membrane, forming two new cells. Vesicles:

Plant cells use vesicles to transport the cell wall materials to the center of the cell, whereas animal cells do not require vesicles to form the cleavage furrow. Cytoskeleton:

The cytoskeleton plays a crucial role in cytokinesis in both plant and animal cells. In plant cells, microtubules guide the movement of vesicles towards the equator of the cell. In contrast, in animal cells, actin and myosin filaments form the contractile ring that constricts the cell membrane. Time of onset:

In plant cells, cytokinesis begins during late telophase, whereas in animal cells, cytokinesis begins during early telophase.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, cytokinesis is an essential process in cell division that occurs differently in plant and animal cells. Plant cells form a cell plate, while animal cells form a cleavage furrow. The differences between these two mechanisms of cytokinesis are due to the presence or absence of a cell wall, the use of vesicles, and the involvement of different cytoskeletal elements. Understanding these differences between plant and animal cell cytokinesis is crucial for understanding the growth and development of multicellular organisms.

