What is the meaning behind the TikTok trend of “ghost poop” and why is it popular?

New TikTok Trend: Ghost Poop

TikTokers have found a new reason to strive for a healthy lifestyle – the elusive "ghost poop". With 15 million views, this phenomenon is capturing the minds and hearts of users all across the platform. Ghost poop refers to stool that seemingly vanishes, with no trace of it in the toilet or on toilet paper. Naturopathic doctor Janine Bowering explains that this is a sign of exceptional health achieved through staying hydrated and ingesting enough fiber and essential fatty acids. TikTokers are celebrating this healthy movement of their bowels by sharing their experiences with this new viral trend. While experiencing this every time isn't realistic, it's something to aim for.

TikTok trends Social media phenomena Bathroom humor Internet slang Viral content