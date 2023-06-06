What is the Process for Locating an Obituary for a Deceased Person?







How to Find an Obituary of Someone Who Passed Away

If you are trying to locate an obituary for someone who has recently passed away, there are several ways to go about it.

Check online: Many newspapers and funeral homes publish obituaries online. You can start by searching the name of the deceased on a search engine like Google or Bing.

Check local newspapers: If the person lived in a specific area, check the local newspapers for obituaries. You can usually find these online or by visiting the newspaper’s website.

Contact funeral homes: Funeral homes often publish obituaries on their websites or in local newspapers. You can also contact the funeral home directly to request a copy of the obituary.

Contact family and friends: If you know the person’s family or friends, they may have a copy of the obituary or know where to find it.

By following these steps, you should be able to locate an obituary for someone who has passed away.





