What Is the Process for Locating Someone’s Obituary?







How Can You Find Someone’s Obituary?

Ways to Find Someone’s Obituary

Losing someone is hard, and finding an obituary can help in the grieving process. Here are some ways to find someone's obituary: <ol> <li>Check online obituary databases like Legacy.com or Obituaries.com.</li> <li>Search for the person's name and "obituary" in a search engine like Google or Bing.</li> <li>Visit the website of the newspaper where the person lived or died and search their obituary section.</li> <li>Contact the funeral home that handled the person's arrangements and request a copy of the obituary.</li> <li>Check with the local library or historical society, as they may have archived copies of newspapers with obituaries.</li> </ol> By using these methods, you can hopefully find the obituary of your loved one and have some closure.





