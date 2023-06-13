What is the reason behind celebrating ‘International Albinism Awareness Day’?

International Albinism Awareness Day 2023: Spreading Awareness for Equal Treatment

June 13 is celebrated as International Albinism Awareness Day every year to spread awareness about albinism and promote equal treatment for people with this hereditary disorder. Through various programs organized worldwide, people are educated about albinism, its causes, and the myths surrounding it. Discrimination towards those with albinism can cause stress in their lives, which is why this day aims to dispel misconceptions and promote understanding.

Albinism is a genetic disorder that affects the production of melanin, the pigment that gives color to skin, hair, and eyes. As a result, people with albinism may have white, yellow, or light-colored hair or skin, and vision problems due to the lack of melanin in their optic nerves.

International Albinism Awareness Day was declared by the United Nations General Assembly on December 18, 2014, and has been celebrated since 2015. This year’s theme is “Inclusion is strength,” aimed at promoting equal treatment and understanding for those with albinism.

