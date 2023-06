Farmers Protest in Haryana

Farmer protests National Highway-44 Agricultural bills Indian farmers Traffic disruptions

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Over the past few days, farmers in the grain markets of Haryana have been staging protests regarding the purchase of sunflower. They are demanding that their sunflower crop be purchased at the minimum support price (MSP). However, the government has issued an order to deposit Rs. 1000 per quintal in their account under the Bhavantar Yojana, which the farmers are opposing.