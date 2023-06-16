What Is the Reason Behind Tamannah’s Social Media Trending?

Tamannah Busts the Myth: Bold Scenes in OTT Debut Jee Karda Make Her Trend on Social Media

Despite the popular opinion that heroines have a short shelf life in the industry, Tamannah is proving naysayers wrong. With over 15 years of experience in the film industry, she is still going strong and receiving offers. Her recent debut in an OTT series, Jee Karda, has begun streaming and has already captured everyone’s attention, with its steamy and bold scenes between the lead pair.

Tamannah’s fans are stunned to see her in these bold scenes, which include some intimate scenes and topless shots. These scenes have caused quite a stir on social media, with fans sharing their excitement and shock. The Lion King dialogue scene has set social media on fire.

Jee Karda is a rom-com series available on Amazon Prime Video, directed by Arunima Sharma. The series follows a group of childhood friends as they navigate the challenges of adulthood. Alongside Tamannah, the series stars Suhail Nayyar, Aashim Gulati, and Anya Singh in key roles.

