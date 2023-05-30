What is the Reason Behind Taylor Swift’s Trending Status on TikTok in Egypt?

Why is Taylor Swift in Egypt Trending on TikTok?

The TikTok Trend

Recently, social media users have been buzzing about a new TikTok trend that involves Taylor Swift and Egypt. The trend involves TikTok users creating videos where they showcase a photo of Taylor Swift in front of the Great Pyramids of Giza. While this may seem random, there is actually a story behind this trend.

The History

Back in 2019, Taylor Swift performed at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. During her performance, she wore a gold bodysuit with intricate details that resembled ancient Egyptian symbols. Many people saw this as a nod to Egyptian culture and history. This performance quickly went viral, and people began to associate Taylor Swift with Egypt.

The TikTok Videos

Fast forward to 2021, TikTok users have taken this association to the next level by creating videos where they place a photo of Taylor Swift in front of the Great Pyramids of Giza. The videos are often set to Taylor Swift’s song “Wildest Dreams,” which has a music video that was also set in Africa. The combination of the song and the Egyptian setting makes for a visually stunning video that has captured the attention of many TikTok users.

The Appeal

There are a few reasons why this trend has become so popular. First, Taylor Swift has a massive following, and anything she does or is associated with tends to go viral. Second, the combination of Taylor Swift and Egypt creates a visually appealing video that is easy to watch and share. Finally, the trend has a certain level of nostalgia to it, as many people grew up listening to Taylor Swift’s music and have fond memories of her earlier work.

The Impact

While this trend may seem harmless, it has actually had a significant impact on tourism in Egypt. Since the trend started, there has been a surge in interest in visiting Egypt and seeing the Great Pyramids of Giza. This has been a welcome change for the tourism industry in Egypt, which has been struggling in recent years due to political instability and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, the Taylor Swift in Egypt trend on TikTok is a fun and visually stunning trend that has captured the attention of many social media users. While it may seem random, there is actually a story behind it, and it has had a significant impact on tourism in Egypt. Whether you are a fan of Taylor Swift or just enjoy watching TikTok videos, this trend is definitely worth checking out.

