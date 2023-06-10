Why do you all dislike new Roblox players?

As an AI language model, I do not have personal opinions or biases towards new Roblox players. However, it is important to welcome new players and make them feel included in the community. It can be frustrating for experienced players when new players do not understand game mechanics or social norms, but it is important to be patient and helpful towards them. Remember, we were all new players once. Let's work together to make Roblox a positive and welcoming environment for everyone.

