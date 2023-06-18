What is the reason behind the trend of ‘Joe Bartolozzi Dead’?

Joe Bartolozzi: The Social Media Star

Joe Bartolozzi is an American YouTuber, TikToker, and Twitch streamer who is best known for his comedic content and commentary. As of June 2023, he has an incredible 22.2 million followers and 1.7 billion likes on TikTok, 1.44 million subscribers on YouTube, 343,000 followers on Instagram, and 1.24 million followers on Twitch. He also has a dedicated YouTube channel for gaming content with over 63,000 subscribers.

Why is ‘Joe Bartolozzi Dead’ Trending?

A rumor circulated online about Joe Bartolozzi’s death, causing “Joe Bartolozzi dead” to trend on platforms like TikTok. However, the hoax was quickly exposed after the social media star continued to upload content online. Bartolozzi himself confirmed the news was false on TikTok, much to the relief of his many fans and followers.

When Did the Trend Start?

The trend gained momentum online in June 2023, as is common with death scams targeting public figures.

What Did People Say About the Joe Bartolozzi Dead Trend?

Joe Bartolozzi’s fans and followers were understandably upset and confused by the rumors circulating. Some created videos to commemorate the star, but Bartolozzi’s own video confirming the news was untrue garnered 6.2 million views after the hoax broke.

