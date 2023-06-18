What is the reason behind the trend of ‘Joe Bartolozzi dead’?

Joe Bartolozzi: A Popular Social Media Star

Joe Bartolozzi is a well-known American YouTuber, Twitch streamer, and TikToker famous for his comedic content and commentary. He has a massive following of 22.2 million people on TikTok, 1.44 million subscribers on YouTube, and 1.24 million followers on Twitch, as of June 2023. He also has a dedicated YouTube channel for gaming content.

Why is “Joe Bartolozzi Dead” Trending?

A death hoax about Joe Bartolozzi began trending on social media platforms such as TikTok, causing concern among his fans. However, the hoax was quickly debunked as Bartolozzi continued to upload content online. He took to TikTok to confirm the news as false, easing the worries of his followers.

When Did the Trend Start?

The trend gained traction online in June 2023, with many fans expressing their grief and disbelief on social media.

Reactions to the Trend

Joe Bartolozzi’s fans and followers expressed their sadness and confusion on social media, with many creating videos and posts in memory of the star. Bartolozzi himself duetted one of these videos to clarify that the news is false, garnering over 6.2 million views.

