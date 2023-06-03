What is the reason behind the trending of hashtag Lal Bahadur Shastri on Twitter after the Odisha train accident? Find out.

Why has the hashtag Lal Bahadur Shastri trended on Twitter after the Odisha train accident?

Recently, the tragic incident of the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derailment in Odisha has shocked the nation, claiming over 40 lives and injuring several others. In the wake of this incident, social media platforms have been abuzz with reactions and condolences pouring in from all corners of the country. Twitter, in particular, has been inundated with posts and tweets expressing grief and anger over the incident.

The Hashtag Lal Bahadur Shastri

However, amidst all these tweets and posts, one particular hashtag that has been trending on Twitter is #LalBahadurShastri. This hashtag has caught the attention of many, with people wondering why the name of the former Prime Minister of India, who passed away more than four decades ago, is being linked to the Odisha train accident.

The Reason Behind the Trending Hashtag

The reason behind the trending hashtag is a heart-warming story of a man who saved the lives of several passengers in the train that derailed. The man in question is a railway employee named Lal Bahadur Shastri, who showed immense bravery and presence of mind during the accident.

According to reports, Shastri, who was travelling in the train, immediately sprang into action when he realized that the train was about to derail. He pulled the emergency chain and alerted the passengers about the impending danger. He then proceeded to help the passengers evacuate the train and provided first aid to those who were injured.

Thanks to his quick thinking and timely action, several lives were saved during the accident. Shastri’s bravery has earned him widespread appreciation and praise from people across the country. Many have taken to social media to share his story and express their gratitude towards him.

The Legacy of Lal Bahadur Shastri

Lal Bahadur Shastri was a man of great integrity and courage, who served as the Prime Minister of India from 1964 to 1966. He is remembered for his slogan of “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan” and his contributions towards India’s Green Revolution. His legacy continues to inspire people across the country, and his name has become synonymous with courage and selflessness.

Conclusion

The hashtag Lal Bahadur Shastri has become a symbol of hope and inspiration in the aftermath of the Odisha train accident. It is heartening to see that even in the midst of tragedy, stories of bravery and heroism can provide a glimmer of hope and positivity. Lal Bahadur Shastri’s legacy will continue to inspire generations to come, and his name will always be remembered with reverence and admiration.

लाल बहादुर शास्त्री ओडिशा ट्रेन दुर्घटना हैशटैग ट्विटर वजह