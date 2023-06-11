What is the Schedule and Venue for Mike Batayeh’s Funeral?

Mike Batayeh Funeral: Date and Location

The funeral of Mike Batayeh is scheduled to take place on [insert date here] at [insert location here]. Friends, family, and loved ones are invited to attend and pay their respects to the late Mike Batayeh.

Please note that due to COVID-19 restrictions, there may be limited seating available and attendees may be required to wear masks. It is recommended that you check with the funeral home or family members for any updates or changes to the service.

We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Mike Batayeh during this difficult time.

Mike Batayeh obituary Mike Batayeh cause of death Mike Batayeh funeral service Mike Batayeh burial location Mike Batayeh memorial tribute