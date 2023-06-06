What Led Monika Bhadoria, aka ‘Bawari’ from TMKOC, to Consider Suicide? – Catch the Latest Headlines

Posted on June 6, 2023




TMKOC’s Monika Bhadoria has suicidal thoughts

Trending news: ‘I should commit suicide’, why did TMKOC’s ‘Bawari’ Monika Bhadoria have such a thought? – Hindustan News Hub

TV actress Monika Bhadoria is constantly accusing the makers of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’. Earlier, she had said that she was ‘treated like a dog’. And now she has claimed that she was having suicidal thoughts due to the way she was behaving on the set.

