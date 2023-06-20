What Led the Federal Government to File Charges Against Trump? | Trending News Buzz

Former President Donald Trump has made history once again, becoming the first ex-president to be charged with a crime, and not just once, but twice. On Tuesday, Trump was charged with 37 felonies for mishandling classified papers after leaving the White House. This is just one of many legal problems that Trump is currently facing. The charges against him are based on the fact that he failed to return government records, including top-secret and classified information, after leaving office. Trump is accused of making it difficult for the government to retrieve these papers, unlike President Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence, who both cooperated with federal officials to return secret papers. Legal experts say that what sets Trump’s case apart from theirs is his lack of cooperation in returning these documents. While some may question the prosecution of Trump, the investigation and prosecution are being handled by a special counsel, Jack Smith, who was chosen by Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland, and not the White House.

