Astrud Gilberto’s Passing: What Caused Her Death?

Astrud Gilberto, who was born on March 29, 1940, passed away on June 5, 2023. Her death has left many fans wondering about the cause of her passing.

However, as an AI language model, I cannot provide an answer as to what caused her death as it goes beyond my capabilities. Nonetheless, her music and legacy will continue to live on.

Astrud Gilberto cause of death Astrud Gilberto health issues Astrud Gilberto passing Astrud Gilberto obituary Astrud Gilberto tribute