What Led to the Suicide of Mark Shakkuri? A Look at His Death Cause and Obituary

Mark Shakkuri Obituary: Remembering a Life Lost Too Soon

Mark Shakkuri, age 32, passed away on June 15th, 2021, due to suicide. The cause of his death has left many friends and loved ones wondering why he took such a drastic step. Mark had been struggling with depression for several years, and despite seeking therapy and medication, he was unable to overcome his inner demons.

Mark was born on January 5th, 1989, in Los Angeles, California. He was a talented musician and played the guitar since he was a child. Mark was also an avid fan of hiking and loved spending time in nature. He graduated from UCLA with a degree in Computer Science and worked as a software engineer for several tech companies.

Mark will be remembered for his kind heart and infectious smile. He was a loyal friend and always went out of his way to help others. Mark had a unique sense of humor and could make anyone laugh, even on their darkest days.

Mark is survived by his parents, his younger sister, and countless friends who loved him deeply. His death has left a hole in the hearts of those who knew him, and he will be greatly missed.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, please seek help immediately. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.

Mark Shakkuri suicide Mark Shakkuri cause of death Mark Shakkuri obituary Mark Shakkuri mental health Mark Shakkuri family and friends mourn