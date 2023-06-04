What made Shahrukh Khan’s Muslim identity trend on social media? – ENT LIVE

Trending News: Why did Shahrukh Khan mention being a Muslim, why did the video go viral?

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan recently made headlines after a video of him expressing his views on the current state of the country went viral. In the video, Khan can be heard saying that he is a Muslim and his children are also Muslims, which has sparked a debate on social media.

What did Shahrukh Khan say?

During an interview with American talk show host David Letterman for his show ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’, Khan was asked about his thoughts on the current state of India. In response, Khan spoke about the importance of inclusivity and how it is necessary for a country to progress. He mentioned that he is a Muslim and his children are also Muslims, and that they don’t need to change their religion to be accepted in India.

Why did the video go viral?

The video went viral because of the current political climate in India, where religious tensions are high. The mention of Khan being a Muslim and his children also being Muslims sparked a debate on social media, with many people praising him for speaking out and others criticizing him for bringing religion into the conversation.

Many people on social media have praised Khan for speaking out and using his platform to raise awareness about the importance of inclusivity. They have also applauded him for being proud of his religion and not bowing down to pressure to change it.

However, there are also those who have criticized Khan for bringing religion into the conversation and for dividing people based on their faith. They have accused him of trying to create a rift between different communities and of being anti-national.

Final thoughts

Shahrukh Khan’s comments on inclusivity and his pride in being a Muslim have sparked a debate on social media. While some have praised him for speaking out, others have criticized him for dividing people based on their faith. However, it is important to remember that Khan was simply expressing his views on the current state of the country and the importance of inclusivity, and that people should be free to express their opinions without fear of being targeted.

The video of Shahrukh Khan’s interview with David Letterman has gone viral and has sparked a debate on social media. While some have praised him for speaking out, others have criticized him for bringing religion into the conversation. Whatever the case may be, it is important to remember that everyone has the right to express their opinions without fear of being targeted, and that inclusivity is necessary for a country to progress.

