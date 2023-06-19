What Makes Pakistan Fearful of Afghanistan? #CricketShorts #Trending #PAK #AFG #YTShorts #ICCWorldCup

Why Pakistan is Afraid of Afghanistan?

Pakistan is not scared of Afghanistan but there may be some concerns due to the unpredictable nature of the game of cricket. Afghanistan has emerged as a strong team in recent years and has caused some major upsets. Pakistan may be cautious while playing against them but it doesn’t mean they are scared.


