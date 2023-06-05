What Makes PulteGroup (PHM) Outperform Its Industry Year-to-Date? – June 5, 2023

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Continues to Outperform Industry Amid Challenging Sales Environment

PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) has gained 52.4% year-to-date, outperforming the Zacks Building Products – Home Builders industry’s 32% growth, the Zacks Construction sector’s 16.9% rise, and the S&P 500 Index’s 12.7% rally. The company’s success can be attributed to its land acquisition strategies, focus on entry-level buyers, and business expansion via community openings in various locations.

Despite challenges such as a challenging sales environment, higher cancellation rates, supply-chain issues, and significant inflation, PulteGroup remains optimistic due to the improving interest rate environment, lack of existing homes for sale, focus on cost control, more stabilized mortgage rates, increased operating leverage, and important buyouts. However, the company acknowledges that these challenges remain major concerns.

Factors Influencing PulteGroup’s Strong Performance

Land Acquisition and Development to Improve Profitability

PulteGroup’s land acquisition strategies aim to improve volumes, revenues, and profitability on an annual basis. In the first quarter of 2023, it spent $906 million on land acquisition and development. PHM expects the land acquisition and development spend in 2023 to be within $3.5-$4 billion, up from the previously considered value of $3.3 billion. Of these, it estimates 65% will go toward developing owned land positions.

The company’s first-quarter 2023 results posted a 28% increase in earnings per share (EPS) and a 12-month return on equity of 32%. The solid EPS was driven by a 13.5% increase in revenues, improved gross margins, and overhead leverage. The company also witnessed solid gross orders, closings, and margins in the quarter.

Cost Control and Focus on First-Time/Entry-Level Buyers

To mitigate the accelerated raw material prices, PHM and its peers have undertaken various cost control measures and focused on making the homebuilding platform more efficient, resulting in higher operating leverage. Homebuilders have been controlling construction costs by designing homes efficiently and obtaining construction materials and labor at competitive prices.

PulteGroup remains focused on the growing demand for entry-level homes, which aim at lower-priced homes, given affordability concerns prevailing in the U.S. housing market. First-time buyers increased by 18% to 3,177 homes for the first quarter of 2023. It comprised 39% of first-timers, 35% of move-ups, and 26% of active adults. The shift from mix to first-time is in line with its strategy of having more than one-third of business in the first-time buyer space.

Community Expansion Strategy to Offset Inflationary Woes

PHM has been expanding its reach in various markets via community openings and recently announced community openings in various locations. The changing demography has lifted demand for new homes in lower-density markets, including small metro areas, rural markets, and large metro exurbs, as people seek larger homes to work from home amid the pandemic. The desire for more space and amenities to accommodate working and learning from home should continue to boost the U.S. housing market in the near term.

Driving Shareholder Value

PHM has been paying quarterly dividends for nearly four decades. It has consistently focused on sharing its cash flows with shareholders and maintaining a solid financial position. In December 2022, it announced a quarterly dividend hike of 7% to 16 cents per share. PHM repurchased 2.8 million shares in the first quarter of 2023 for $150 million. At the end of the first quarter of 2023, PHM declared cash dividends of $36.1 million. As of March 31, 2023, the company had $232.9 million remaining in authorization. On April 24, 2023, its board of directors increased the share repurchase authorization by $1 billion.

Other Top-Ranked Stocks in the Same Industry

Other top-ranked stocks in the same industry are Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC), Beazer Homes USA (BZH), and M/I Homes (MHO).

Scottsdale, AZ-based Taylor Morrison’s ongoing operational enhancements, acquisition synergies, and robust pricing power have more than offset the inflationary pressure and delays in some closings. TMHC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Beazer Homes presently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.1%, on average.

M/I Homes is one of the nation’s leading builders of single-family homes. At present, the stock sports a Zacks Rank #1.

PulteGroup financial performance Real estate industry trends PulteGroup stock analysis Industry comparison of PulteGroup Market share of PulteGroup