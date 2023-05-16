What Makes the Scandal a Viral Trend Online?

Introduction

In today’s digital age, information spreads like wildfire. With the power of social media and the internet, news travels faster than ever before. As a result, scandals and controversies can quickly become trending topics online. But what makes a scandal go viral? Why do some scandals capture the public’s attention more than others? In this article, we will explore the factors that contribute to a scandal going viral online.

Factors that contribute to a scandal going viral online

The severity of the scandal

One of the primary factors that contribute to a scandal going viral online is the severity of the scandal. Scandals that involve serious crimes or illegal activities tend to capture the public’s attention more than scandals that involve minor infractions. For example, a scandal involving a high-profile celebrity committing a serious crime is likely to generate more buzz than a scandal involving a lesser-known public figure committing a minor offense.

The level of public interest

Another factor that contributes to a scandal going viral online is the level of public interest in the scandal. Scandals that involve topics that are already popular or controversial tend to generate more attention. For example, a scandal involving a political figure is likely to generate more buzz during an election year than in a non-election year.

The amount of media coverage

The amount of media coverage a scandal receives can also contribute to the scandal going viral online. Scandals that receive extensive coverage from news outlets, social media, and other forms of media are more likely to capture the public’s attention. The more coverage a scandal receives, the more likely it is to become a trending topic online.

The timing of the scandal

The timing of a scandal can also play a role in whether or not it goes viral online. Scandals that occur during slow news cycles or during times when people are more likely to be online, such as holidays or weekends, are more likely to generate buzz. Additionally, scandals that occur during a time when other high-profile events are happening, such as the Olympics or a major political event, are more likely to capture the public’s attention.

The level of shock value

Finally, the level of shock value a scandal has can contribute to it going viral online. Scandals that are particularly shocking or unexpected tend to generate more buzz. For example, a scandal involving a well-respected public figure engaging in illegal activities would be more likely to generate attention than a scandal involving a less-respected public figure engaging in the same illegal activities.

Examples of scandals that have gone viral online

The #MeToo movement

The #MeToo movement, which began in 2017 and involved numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault against high-profile figures in the entertainment industry, quickly became a trending topic online. The movement captured the public’s attention due to the severity of the allegations and the level of media coverage it received.

The Cambridge Analytica scandal

The Cambridge Analytica scandal, which involved the unauthorized harvesting of millions of Facebook users’ data by a political consulting firm, generated a significant amount of buzz in 2018. The scandal captured the public’s attention due to the level of shock value and the amount of media coverage it received.

The college admissions scandal

The college admissions scandal, which involved wealthy parents paying bribes to get their children into prestigious universities, became a trending topic online in 2019. The scandal captured the public’s attention due to the severity of the allegations and the level of media coverage it received.

Conclusion

In conclusion, there are several factors that contribute to a scandal going viral online, including the severity of the scandal, the level of public interest, the amount of media coverage, the timing of the scandal, and the level of shock value. Scandals that meet several of these criteria are more likely to become trending topics online. As the internet and social media continue to play a significant role in the dissemination of news and information, scandals will likely continue to capture the public’s attention and generate buzz online.

