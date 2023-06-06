What Process Immediately Preceeded Protein Synthesis At The Ribosome? : The Ribosome’s Role in Protein Synthesis: A Look at the Preceding Process

Examining the Preceding Process of Protein Synthesis and the Ribosome’s Role

Introduction:

Protein synthesis is a fundamental process in living organisms that is essential for the growth, repair, and maintenance of tissues and cells. This process involves the translation of genetic information from DNA into proteins by ribosomes. Before protein synthesis can occur, several pre-requisite steps must take place. In this article, we will explore the process that immediately precedes protein synthesis at the ribosome.

Transcription:

The first step in protein synthesis is transcription, which occurs in the nucleus of eukaryotic cells. During transcription, the DNA code is transcribed into messenger RNA (mRNA), which carries the genetic information to the ribosome. The process of transcription is carried out by RNA polymerase, which unwinds the DNA double helix and synthesizes a complementary strand of mRNA.

RNA Processing:

After transcription, the mRNA molecule undergoes several modifications before it can leave the nucleus and enter the cytoplasm. These modifications include the addition of a 5′ cap and a poly(A) tail, as well as the removal of introns. The 5′ cap and poly(A) tail help to stabilize the mRNA molecule and protect it from degradation, while the removal of introns ensures that only the coding regions of the mRNA are translated into protein.

Export from the Nucleus:

Once the mRNA molecule has been processed, it is transported out of the nucleus and into the cytoplasm. This process is facilitated by the nuclear pore complex, which allows mRNA molecules to pass through the nuclear envelope. Once in the cytoplasm, the mRNA molecule can bind to ribosomes and begin the process of translation.

Initiation of Translation:

The initiation of translation is a complex process that involves several different proteins and factors. The first step in this process is the binding of the small ribosomal subunit to the mRNA molecule. This is followed by the binding of the initiator tRNA molecule, which carries the amino acid methionine. The initiator tRNA molecule binds to the start codon on the mRNA molecule, which is typically AUG.

Formation of the Initiation Complex:

Once the small ribosomal subunit, mRNA molecule, and initiator tRNA molecule are bound together, the large ribosomal subunit can join the complex. This forms the initiation complex, which is the starting point for protein synthesis. The large ribosomal subunit catalyzes the formation of peptide bonds between the amino acids carried by tRNA molecules, which results in the synthesis of a polypeptide chain.

Elongation of the Polypeptide Chain:

After the initiation complex has formed, the process of elongation can begin. During elongation, additional tRNA molecules carrying amino acids bind to the mRNA molecule, and the large ribosomal subunit catalyzes the formation of peptide bonds between adjacent amino acids. This process continues until the ribosome reaches a stop codon on the mRNA molecule, at which point protein synthesis is terminated.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, the process that immediately precedes protein synthesis at the ribosome involves several pre-requisite steps. These steps include transcription, RNA processing, export from the nucleus, and initiation of translation. Once the initiation complex has formed, the process of elongation can begin, resulting in the synthesis of a polypeptide chain. Understanding these processes is essential for understanding the fundamental mechanisms of protein synthesis and the role that it plays in maintaining the health and function of living organisms.

