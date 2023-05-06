What Time Is The Big Race At The Kentucky Derby : Preparing to Wager: When is the Kentucky Derby’s Main Event Scheduled?

Prepare to Wager: When is the Main Event at the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby: The Fastest Two Minutes in Sports

Introduction

The Kentucky Derby is one of the most prestigious horse racing events in the world. Every year, thousands of spectators and enthusiasts flock to Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky to witness the fastest two minutes in sports. If you’re planning to attend the Kentucky Derby or tune in from home, it’s important to know what time the big race starts.

The Race

The Kentucky Derby is traditionally held on the first Saturday in May. This year, the race will take place on May 1, 2021. The official post time for the Kentucky Derby is usually around 6:30 PM Eastern Time. However, there are several other races that take place throughout the day leading up to the main event.

The Kentucky Derby is the final race in a series of three races known as the Triple Crown. The other two races are the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes. The Kentucky Derby is the first race in the series and is widely considered the most important race of the year.

The Day of the Kentucky Derby

The day of the Kentucky Derby is filled with excitement and anticipation. There are several other races that take place throughout the day, each with their own unique traditions and fanfare. The first race of the day typically starts at around 10:30 AM, and the races continue throughout the afternoon.

The most important race of the day, of course, is the Kentucky Derby. The race is run on a dirt track that is one and a quarter miles long. The race is open to three-year-old thoroughbred horses, and there is a maximum field of 20 horses that can compete.

The Kentucky Derby is known for its fashion and style as much as it is for the horse racing. Attendees dress in their finest clothes, with women often wearing elaborate hats and men sporting colorful bow ties. The atmosphere at Churchill Downs is electric, with fans cheering on their favorite horses and jockeys.

Attending the Kentucky Derby

If you’re planning to attend the Kentucky Derby in person, it’s important to arrive early and plan ahead. The crowds can be overwhelming, and there are often long lines for food, drinks, and betting. Many fans like to arrive early and stake out a spot in the infield or along the rail to get a good view of the race.

Watching from Home

If you’re watching from home, the Kentucky Derby is broadcast on NBC. The network typically starts its coverage around 2:30 PM Eastern Time, with the main race starting at around 6:30 PM. You can also watch the race online through various streaming services.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Kentucky Derby is an exciting and thrilling event that attracts thousands of fans from around the world. Whether you’re attending in person or watching from home, knowing what time the big race starts is crucial. So get ready to place your bets and enjoy the fastest two minutes in sports!