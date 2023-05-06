What Time Is The Kentucky Derby Over : “When Does the Kentucky Derby End? The Ultimate Guide”

When Does the Kentucky Derby End? Your Ultimate Guide

The Kentucky Derby, also known as the Run for the Roses, is the most prestigious horse race in the United States. It is held annually on the first Saturday in May at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. The event is not just a horse race; it is a cultural phenomenon that brings together people from all over the world to witness the excitement, glamour, and tradition of the Kentucky Derby.

The Kentucky Derby is a thoroughbred race that covers a distance of one and a quarter miles, or 10 furlongs. It is a Grade I stakes race and is the first leg of the Triple Crown, which also includes the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes. The race is open to three-year-old colts, geldings, and fillies and is run on a dirt track.

The Kentucky Derby attracts a massive crowd, with over 150,000 people attending each year. The event is also watched by millions of people around the world on television. The event is not just about the race itself; it is a week-long celebration that includes a range of events, such as the Kentucky Oaks, the Derby Festival, and the Barnstable Brown Gala.

The Kentucky Derby day is a long and exciting one, with a range of races leading up to the main event. The gates at Churchill Downs open at 8 am, and the first race is usually at 10:30 am. There are a total of 14 races on the day, with the Kentucky Derby being the final race of the day, usually starting at 6:50 pm.

The Kentucky Derby is not just about the horses and the race itself; it is also about the fashion, the food, and the drinks. The event is known for its extravagant hats, with women wearing elaborate headpieces adorned with flowers, feathers, and other decorations. The traditional drink of the Kentucky Derby is the Mint Julep, a cocktail made with bourbon, mint, sugar, and crushed ice. The event also features a range of food options, including traditional southern cuisine such as fried chicken, biscuits, and gravy.

In conclusion, the Kentucky Derby is an event that horse racing enthusiasts and casual fans alike look forward to each year. It is a day filled with excitement, tradition, and fun, and is a celebration of the best that horse racing has to offer. The event ends with the Kentucky Derby, the most prestigious horse race in the United States, usually starting at 6:50 pm on the first Saturday in May. Whether you attend in person or watch from home, the Kentucky Derby is an event that you do not want to miss.