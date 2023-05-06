What Time Is The Kentucky Derby Run On Saturday : Saturday’s Kentucky Derby Start Time: What You Must Be Aware Of

Saturday’s Kentucky Derby Start Time: Essential Information to Keep in Mind

The Kentucky Derby: A Thrilling Horse Racing Event

The Kentucky Derby is a highly anticipated horse racing event that attracts a massive crowd of racing enthusiasts, celebrities, and casual fans.

The Date and Location of the Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Churchill Downs, Louisville, Kentucky.

The Kentucky Derby Festival

The Kentucky Derby Festival is a two-week-long celebration that includes various events such as live music, fireworks, parades, and parties, leading up to the big day.

The Start Time of the Kentucky Derby

The race is expected to start at approximately 6:57 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST). It is advisable to arrive early to secure a good spot and avoid the rush.

Watching the Kentucky Derby from Home

NBC is the official broadcaster of the race and will air it live on television. You can also stream the race live on NBC’s website or mobile app.

Conclusion

The Kentucky Derby is an exciting event that draws in a massive crowd of racing enthusiasts from around the world. Knowing the start time of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday is essential to plan your day and ensure you do not miss the main event.