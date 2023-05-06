What Time Is The Kentucky Derby Saturday : Kentucky Derby: Schedule and Time to Watch on Saturday

What Time to Tune in for the Kentucky Derby on Saturday: Be Prepared

The Kentucky Derby: How to Prepare for the Most Exciting Day in Sports

Introduction

The Kentucky Derby is one of the most highly anticipated horse racing events of the year. It is a time for horse racing enthusiasts and casual viewers to come together and witness one of the most exciting sporting events in the world. This year, the Kentucky Derby will be held on Saturday, May 1st, and it promises to be an unforgettable experience. If you are planning on watching the Kentucky Derby, you need to know what time it starts and how to prepare for the big event.

What Time Does the Kentucky Derby Start?

The Kentucky Derby is set to take place at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. The race is scheduled to start at 6:57 pm Eastern Time on Saturday, May 1st. However, the festivities will begin long before the race starts. The gates at Churchill Downs will open at 8:00 am, and the first race of the day will start at 10:30 am. There will be a total of 14 races throughout the day, culminating in the Kentucky Derby at 6:57 pm.

How to Watch the Kentucky Derby

If you plan on watching the Kentucky Derby, there are a few things you need to do to prepare. First and foremost, you need to make sure you have a way to watch the race. The Kentucky Derby will be broadcast on NBC, so if you have a TV, you should be able to tune in. If you do not have access to a TV, you can also stream the race online through NBC’s website or mobile app.

What to Wear to the Kentucky Derby

Once you have your viewing method sorted out, it’s time to start thinking about what to wear. The Kentucky Derby is known for its fashion, and many people dress up in their finest attire for the event. Women often wear colorful dresses and elaborate hats, while men wear suits or sports jackets with ties. If you are attending a Kentucky Derby party or watching the race with friends, make sure to coordinate your outfits so that you can all look your best.

What to Eat and Drink During the Kentucky Derby

Finally, you need to start thinking about what to drink and eat during the race. Mint Juleps are the traditional drink of the Kentucky Derby, and many people enjoy sipping on them while they watch the race. You can also serve other cocktails, beer, or wine to your guests. In terms of food, you can’t go wrong with classic Kentucky Derby dishes like hot browns, country ham, and bourbon balls. Make sure to have plenty of snacks on hand so that your guests can nibble throughout the day.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Kentucky Derby is a must-watch event for anyone who loves horse racing or just wants to experience a unique and exciting sporting event. The race is scheduled to start at 6:57 pm Eastern Time on Saturday, May 1st, and there will be a full day of festivities leading up to the main event. To prepare for the Kentucky Derby, make sure you have a way to watch the race, coordinate your outfit with friends, and stock up on food and drinks. With a little preparation, you can enjoy one of the most exciting days in sports from the comfort of your own home.