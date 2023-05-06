What Time Is The Kentucky Derby This Saturday : The Ultimate Guide to the Kentucky Derby Start Time on Saturday

Everything You Should Know About the Start Time of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday

The Kentucky Derby: The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports

The Kentucky Derby, also known as “The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports,” is one of the most iconic events in American horse racing. This year, the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 1st at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. The race is set to start at 6:57 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

History of the Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby was first run in 1875 and has since become one of the most prestigious horse races in the world. The race is the first leg of the Triple Crown, which also includes the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes. The race is open to three-year-old thoroughbred horses, and it is run on a dirt track over a distance of 1 1/4 miles.

Kentucky Derby Start Time

The Kentucky Derby start time is always highly anticipated by fans of horse racing, as it marks the start of the most exciting two minutes in sports. The race is broadcast on television and online, and millions of people around the world tune in to watch the event. The Kentucky Derby start time is set for 6:57 p.m. ET, but the festivities at Churchill Downs begin much earlier in the day.

Festivities at Churchill Downs

Gates open at 8:00 a.m. ET, and the first race of the day is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. ET. There are 14 races on the card for Derby Day, with the Kentucky Derby being the 12th race on the schedule. The post position draw for the Kentucky Derby will take place on Tuesday, April 27th. This is when the horses’ starting positions are determined, and it can have a significant impact on the outcome of the race.

Traditions of the Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby is known for its traditions, including the playing of “My Old Kentucky Home” before the race, the garland of roses presented to the winning horse, and the extravagant hats worn by spectators. The race is also famous for its mint juleps, a bourbon-based cocktail that is a staple of the event.

Attending the Kentucky Derby in Person

If you are planning to attend the Kentucky Derby in person, there are a few things you should know about the start time. Gates open early in the day, and it is recommended that you arrive at least two hours before the start of the race to avoid long lines. You should also be prepared for the weather, as the Kentucky Derby is held outdoors and can be affected by rain or heat.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Kentucky Derby start time is one of the most anticipated moments in the world of horse racing. The race is set to take place on Saturday, May 1st at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, and will begin at 6:57 p.m. ET. Whether you are watching from home or attending in person, the Kentucky Derby is sure to be an exciting event that you won’t want to miss.