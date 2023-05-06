What Time Is The Run For The Roses : When to Watch: The Definitive Guide to the Run for the Roses

The Definitive Handbook for Watching the Run for the Roses: When to Watch

The Kentucky Derby: An Ultimate Guide to the Run for the Roses

Introduction

The Kentucky Derby, also known as the “Run for the Roses,” is a highly anticipated event in horse racing. It takes place annually on the first Saturday in May at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. This prestigious race is the first leg of the Triple Crown, followed by the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes. In this article, we will provide you with everything you need to know about the Kentucky Derby, including what time to tune in.

The Race

The Kentucky Derby is a 1 1/4 mile race for three-year-old Thoroughbred horses. The event has been held since 1875 and is considered one of the most prestigious horse races in the world. The winner of the Kentucky Derby receives a garland of red roses, which is where the race gets its nickname.

Watching the Kentucky Derby

The race is broadcast on NBC, and coverage typically begins at 2:30 PM EST. The actual race takes place later in the day, usually around 6:30 PM EST. This gives viewers plenty of time to watch the pre-race festivities, including the singing of “My Old Kentucky Home” and the parade of horses.

Attending the Kentucky Derby

If you are planning on attending the Kentucky Derby in person, there are several events leading up to the race that you won’t want to miss. The Kentucky Oaks, a race for three-year-old fillies, is held on the Friday before the Kentucky Derby. The Oaks is sometimes referred to as the “Ladies’ Derby” and is known for its pink theme, as attendees are encouraged to wear pink in support of breast cancer awareness.

There are also several parties and events held in Louisville during Derby Week, including the Barnstable Brown Gala, the Kentucky Derby Festival, and the Derby Eve Gala. These events attract celebrities, athletes, and horse racing enthusiasts from around the world.

Placing Bets on the Kentucky Derby

When it comes to placing bets on the Kentucky Derby, there are several factors to consider. The post position draw, which determines the starting positions for each horse, can have a significant impact on the outcome of the race. Horses that are closer to the rail may have an advantage, as they have a shorter distance to run than horses on the outside.

You’ll also want to consider the horse’s past performance, including their record in previous races and their jockey’s experience. Many people also look at the horse’s breeding and bloodlines to try to predict their chances of winning.

The Kentucky Derby Experience

The Kentucky Derby is not just a horse race, but also a cultural event that has become a part of American tradition. From the fashion to the food to the pageantry, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you are watching from home or attending the race in person, the Kentucky Derby is an event that you won’t want to miss. So mark your calendars and tune in on May 1st to catch all the excitement of the Run for the Roses.