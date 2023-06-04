What To Do If Hemorrhoids Keep Bleeding : Managing Persistent Hemorrhoid Bleeding: Tips and Tricks

Tips and Tricks for Managing Hemorrhoid Bleeding that Persists

Introduction:

Hemorrhoids, also known as piles, are a common problem that affects many people at some point in their lives. They are swollen veins in the rectum or anus that can cause discomfort, pain, and bleeding. While hemorrhoids can be treated at home with over-the-counter medication, sometimes they can continue to bleed despite treatment. If you find yourself in this situation, there are some steps you can take to stop the bleeding and improve your condition.

Identify the cause of the bleeding:

The first step in addressing ongoing hemorrhoid bleeding is to identify the cause. Hemorrhoids can bleed due to a variety of reasons, including constipation, straining during bowel movements, pregnancy, obesity, and sitting for long periods of time. If your hemorrhoids continue to bleed, it may be a sign of an underlying condition, such as colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), or anal fissures. If you are experiencing ongoing bleeding, it is important to seek medical attention to determine the cause and receive appropriate treatment.

Use hemorrhoid creams and ointments:

Over-the-counter creams and ointments can help reduce hemorrhoid bleeding and relieve symptoms such as itching, burning, and swelling. Look for products that contain ingredients such as hydrocortisone, witch hazel, or lidocaine. These ingredients can help reduce inflammation, soothe the affected area, and numb the pain. Apply the cream or ointment as directed on the package, typically 2-3 times a day.

Take sitz baths:

A sitz bath is a warm water bath that is done in a shallow tub or basin. It can help relieve discomfort and reduce hemorrhoid bleeding. To do a sitz bath, fill a basin or bathtub with warm water and sit in it for 10 to 15 minutes. You can also add Epsom salt or baking soda to the water to help soothe the area and reduce inflammation. Repeat the sitz bath 2-3 times a day for best results.

Increase fiber intake:

Fiber is an essential nutrient that can help prevent constipation and reduce hemorrhoid bleeding. Eating a diet that is rich in fiber can help keep your bowel movements regular and reduce the strain on your hemorrhoids. Good sources of fiber include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes. Aim to get at least 25-30 grams of fiber per day.

Stay hydrated:

Drinking plenty of water can help soften your stool and prevent constipation. This can reduce the strain on your hemorrhoids and prevent them from bleeding. Aim to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water per day. You can also drink other fluids such as herbal tea, fruit juice, or vegetable juice to stay hydrated.

Avoid straining during bowel movements:

Straining during bowel movements can worsen hemorrhoid bleeding and cause more discomfort. To avoid straining, use the bathroom as soon as you feel the urge to go. Don’t wait too long and don’t force yourself to go if you don’t feel the urge. Also, avoid sitting on the toilet for long periods of time, as this can increase the pressure on your hemorrhoids.

Get regular exercise:

Regular exercise can help improve your overall health and prevent constipation. It can also help reduce stress, which can contribute to hemorrhoid bleeding. Aim to get at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise, such as walking, jogging, or cycling, most days of the week.

Consider surgical options:

If your hemorrhoid bleeding continues despite home remedies and medical treatments, your doctor may recommend surgical options. There are several surgical procedures available to treat hemorrhoids, including hemorrhoidectomy, rubber band ligation, and sclerotherapy. Your doctor can help you determine which option is best for you based on your individual needs and medical history.

Conclusion:

Hemorrhoids can be a painful and uncomfortable condition, but they can be treated with home remedies and medical treatments. If your hemorrhoids continue to bleed despite treatment, it is important to seek medical attention to determine the underlying cause and receive appropriate treatment. By following the tips outlined above, you can reduce hemorrhoid bleeding and improve your overall health and well-being.

