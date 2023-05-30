What Was Memorial Day Originally Called : History of Memorial Day: From Decoration Day to National Holiday

The Evolution of Memorial Day: From Decoration Day to a Recognized National Holiday

Introduction

Memorial Day is one of the most significant federal holidays in the United States. It is observed on the last Monday of May every year and is dedicated to honoring and remembering the men and women who have died while serving in the US military. However, Memorial Day was not always known by this name. In this article, we will explore the origins of this holiday and what it was originally called.

The Origins of Memorial Day

The origins of Memorial Day can be traced back to the aftermath of the Civil War. In the spring of 1865, just a few weeks after the end of the war, a group of freed slaves in Charleston, South Carolina, decided to give a proper burial to the Union soldiers who had died in a Confederate prison camp and were buried in a mass grave.

The freed slaves gathered the remains of the soldiers, gave them a proper burial, and then held a ceremony to honor their sacrifice. The ceremony included singing hymns, praying, and decorating the graves with flowers. This was the first known observance of what would later become Memorial Day.

In the years that followed, similar observances took place in other parts of the country. However, it was not until 1868 that the first official Memorial Day was observed. General John A. Logan, the commander-in-chief of the Grand Army of the Republic, a veterans organization for Union soldiers, issued a proclamation calling for a nationwide day of remembrance for the Union soldiers who had died in the Civil War. He called it “Decoration Day.”

What Was Decoration Day?

Decoration Day was initially observed on May 30th, 1868. The date was chosen because it was not the anniversary of any particular battle in the Civil War. The day was set aside for people to decorate the graves of soldiers with flowers and flags.

The first Decoration Day was observed by placing flowers on the graves of both Union and Confederate soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery. The ceremony was attended by thousands of people, including President Ulysses S. Grant.

Over the years, Decoration Day became an important event in many communities across the country. Parades were held, speeches were given, and people gathered at cemeteries to honor the fallen soldiers.

What Was Memorial Day?

The name “Memorial Day” did not come into use until many years after the holiday was first observed. The name “Memorial Day” was first used in the late 19th century, but it did not become the official name of the holiday until 1967.

In 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which established Memorial Day as a federal holiday to be observed on the last Monday of May. The law also established Labor Day as a federal holiday to be observed on the first Monday in September.

The change in the date of the holiday was intended to create a three-day weekend for federal employees and to encourage travel and tourism. However, it also had the unintended consequence of moving the holiday away from its traditional observance on May 30th.

Conclusion

Memorial Day is a day of remembrance and reflection. It is a time to honor the men and women who have given their lives in service to their country. Although the holiday has undergone many changes over the years, its origins can be traced back to the aftermath of the Civil War and the efforts of a group of freed slaves to honor the sacrifice of Union soldiers.

While the name of the holiday has changed and its observance has evolved, the spirit of Memorial Day remains the same. It is a day to remember and honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. As we celebrate this holiday, let us take a moment to reflect on the sacrifices that have been made and to honor the memory of those who have given their lives in service to our nation.

