What Was the Cause of Big Pokey’s Death? Obituary Details: How Did He Pass Away?

Big Pokey’s Death Cause Revealed: Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of rapper Big Pokey. The Houston native, whose real name was Milton Powell, died on February 4th, 2021, at the age of 44.

The cause of his death has been revealed to be a heart attack. According to reports, Big Pokey had been dealing with health issues related to his weight for some time.

Big Pokey was known for his contributions to the Southern hip-hop scene, particularly his work with the Screwed Up Click and his collaborations with fellow Houston artists such as DJ Screw, Lil Keke, and Big Hawk.

He released several albums throughout his career, including “Hardest Pit in the Litter,” “Da Sky’s Da Limit,” and “Evacuation Notice.”

Big Pokey will be remembered as a talented artist and a beloved member of the hip-hop community. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

