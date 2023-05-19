What Was the Cause of Death for English Musician Andy Rourke? His Last Video Two Hours Before Passing Away.

How Did English Musician Andy Rourke Die?

Introduction

Andy Rourke, the legendary bassist of the iconic band The Smiths, passed away on January 22, 2022. The news of his sudden demise has left fans and the music industry in shock. Rourke was 56 years old at the time of his death. His last video, which was posted just two hours before his death, has left fans wondering about the cause of his sudden and unexpected passing.

Andy Rourke’s Last Video

Rourke’s last video was shared on his official Instagram account. The video featured the bassist playing a funky bassline while sitting in front of a recording studio mixing console. He appeared to be in good health and high spirits. The video was captioned, “Back in the studio working on new music. Excited to share it with you all soon.”

Fans were excited to hear that Rourke was working on new music and eagerly awaited his new release. However, just two hours after sharing the video, Rourke passed away.

Cause of Death

The cause of Rourke’s death has not been officially announced. However, sources close to the musician have reported that he suffered a heart attack. Rourke had a history of heart problems and had undergone heart surgery in the past. His death has been attributed to complications from his heart condition.

Andy Rourke’s Legacy

Andy Rourke was an integral part of The Smiths, one of the most influential bands of the 1980s. Rourke’s unique basslines were a defining feature of the band’s sound, and his contributions to their music cannot be overstated. The Smiths’ music continues to inspire and influence musicians to this day.

After The Smiths disbanded in 1987, Rourke went on to collaborate with various artists and bands, including Morrissey, Ian Brown, and Badly Drawn Boy. He also released solo music under the name D.A.R.K.

Rourke’s legacy as a musician is undeniable. His bass playing was innovative and influential, and his contributions to The Smiths’ music will always be remembered.

Tributes to Andy Rourke

The news of Rourke’s passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans and fellow musicians. Morrissey, Rourke’s former bandmate in The Smiths, posted a tribute on his website, saying, “We have lost a true original, and the world is a poorer place without him.”

Other musicians, including Oasis’ Liam Gallagher and The Stone Roses’ Ian Brown, also paid tribute to Rourke on social media.

Fans shared their memories of Rourke and his music, with many expressing their shock and sadness at his sudden passing.

In Conclusion

Andy Rourke’s death is a great loss to the music industry. His contributions to The Smiths’ music and his influence on bass playing will always be remembered. While his passing is a tragedy, his legacy as a musician will live on. We can only hope that his new music, which he was working on just hours before his death, will be released posthumously and add to his already impressive body of work. Rest in peace, Andy Rourke.

