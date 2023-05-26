What was the Cause of Death for Jerry Krause, the College Basketball Legend from Inland Northwest?

How did Inland Northwest college basketball legend Jerry Krause die?

Introduction

Jerry Krause, a college basketball legend in the Inland Northwest, died on July 21, 2020, at the age of 77. Krause had a successful career as a coach and administrator, and his contributions to the sport of basketball will always be remembered.

Career highlights

Krause began his career at Lewiston High School in Idaho, where he coached the basketball team to four state championships in the 1960s. He then moved on to the collegiate level and coached at Eastern Washington University and the University of Idaho.

Krause also served as an athletic director at both Eastern Washington and Gonzaga University. He was inducted into the Inland Northwest Sports Hall of Fame in 2009 for his contributions to the region’s basketball community.

Cause of death

The cause of Jerry Krause’s death was not immediately revealed. However, it was later announced that he had died from complications related to a long-standing heart condition.

Krause had battled heart problems for years and had undergone several surgeries to address the issue. Despite his health problems, he remained active in the basketball community and continued to attend games and events.

Tributes and legacy

Following Krause’s death, tributes poured in from across the basketball community. Coaches, players, and fans remembered Krause as a mentor and friend who had a profound impact on the sport.

At Eastern Washington University, Krause’s legacy lives on through the Jerry Krause Scholarship Fund, which provides financial support to student-athletes. The university also named its basketball court after Krause in 2016, in recognition of his contributions to the program.

In addition to his coaching and administrative work, Krause was known for his community involvement. He was a longtime supporter of the Spokane Hoopfest, an annual 3-on-3 basketball tournament that draws thousands of participants each year.

Conclusion

Jerry Krause was a beloved figure in the Inland Northwest basketball community, and his contributions to the sport will always be remembered. Despite his health problems, Krause remained active and engaged in the sport he loved until the very end. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of basketball players and coaches.

