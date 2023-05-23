What was the cause of death of Chas Newby, the guitarist and former bassist of The Beatles? R.I.P.

R.I.P Chas Newby: The Former Bassist of The Beatles

Introduction

Chas Newby, a former bassist of The Beatles, passed away on February 10, 2022. He was known for his brief stint with the band during their early days in Liverpool. Newby’s death has left the music industry and fans mourning the loss of a talented musician.

Early Life and Career

Newby was born in Liverpool, England, in 1941. He started his career as a musician in the early 1960s, playing bass guitar in local bands. In 1960, he joined the band The Blackjacks, which later changed its name to The Four Jays. The band played regularly at The Cavern Club, where they caught the attention of The Beatles.

The Beatles and Chas Newby

In 1960, The Beatles were looking for a bassist to replace Stuart Sutcliffe, who had left the band to focus on his art career. Newby was asked to join the band for a few gigs until they found a permanent replacement. He played with The Beatles for four gigs in December 1960, including the famous concert at Litherland Town Hall.

Cause of Death

The cause of Chas Newby’s death has not been revealed by his family or representatives. However, it is known that he had been ill for some time before his death.

Tributes

News of Newby’s death has led to an outpouring of tributes from fans and former band members. Beatles drummer Ringo Starr tweeted, “Peace and love to Chas Newby’s family. He was part of the Liverpool scene and will be missed.” Former Beatles bassist Paul McCartney also paid tribute, saying, “Sad to hear the news of Chas Newby’s passing. A great musician and a lovely guy. We’ll miss you, Chas.”

Conclusion

Chas Newby may have only played a few gigs with The Beatles, but his contribution to the band’s early days was significant. He will be remembered as a talented musician and a beloved member of the Liverpool music scene. Rest in peace, Chas Newby.

Chas Newby death Chas Newby cause of death Former Beatles bassist death Chas Newby obituary Chas Newby tribute