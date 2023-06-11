What Was the Cause of Justin Kaplan’s Death? VP of Sales at Florida Window and Door Passes Away

How Did Justin Kaplan Die? Florida Window and Door’s Sale VP Dies At

The tragic news of Justin Kaplan’s death has left the business community in shock. Kaplan, who was the Vice President of Sales at Florida Window and Door, passed away recently. The cause of his death has not been officially confirmed yet. However, rumors suggest that he suffered a heart attack.

Kaplan was a well-known figure in the industry, and his untimely death has left his colleagues and friends devastated. He was known for his hard work, dedication, and passion for his job. Kaplan had been with Florida Window and Door for several years, and his contribution to the company was immense.

The company has expressed its condolences to Kaplan’s family and friends. His loss is a huge blow to the company, and he will be deeply missed. The industry has lost a valuable member, and his legacy will live on.

