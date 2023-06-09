What Was the Cause of Mike Batayeh’s Death?

Mike Batayeh’s Cause of Death

Mike Batayeh, an American actor known for his roles in movies and TV shows like “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul,” and “Fast & Furious,” passed away on July 26, 2021. The cause of his death was not immediately revealed, but it was later reported that he died by suicide. The news of his death was confirmed by his family members and co-stars, who expressed their shock and sadness over the loss. Mike Batayeh was 47 years old at the time of his death.

