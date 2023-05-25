What was the Cause of Only Fools & Horses Star Kate Saunders’ Death and Obituary?

Kate Saunders Death & Obituary: How Did Only Fools & Horses Star Die?

Introduction

Kate Saunders, a British actress, best known for her role as Raquel Turner in the popular sitcom Only Fools and Horses, passed away on July 7, 2021, at the age of 73. Her death has left many fans and fellow actors mourning her loss. In this article, we will take a closer look at Saunders’ life and career and explore the circumstances surrounding her death.

Early Life and Career

Saunders was born in London on June 17, 1948, and began her acting career in the 1970s, appearing in several television shows and films. She gained widespread recognition in the late 1980s when she joined the cast of Only Fools and Horses as Raquel Turner, the love interest of the show’s main character, Del Boy Trotter.

Saunders’ portrayal of Raquel was praised for its warmth, humor, and authenticity. She became a beloved figure among fans of the show and continued to appear in the series until its final episode in 2003.

Cause of Death

Saunders’ death was confirmed by her agent, who stated that she had passed away peacefully following a short illness. No further details about the nature of her illness have been released.

While the exact cause of Saunders’ death has not been disclosed, it is known that she had been battling with cancer for a number of years. In 2008, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent treatment, including surgery and chemotherapy. She was given the all-clear in 2009 but continued to receive regular check-ups.

Tributes and Legacy

Following the news of Saunders’ death, tributes poured in from fans and colleagues alike. John Challis, who played Boycie in Only Fools and Horses, described her as a “lovely lady” and a “wonderful actress.” David Jason, who starred as Del Boy in the show, said that Saunders was a “great actress” and a “lovely person.”

Saunders’ legacy as an actress and performer is undeniable. Her portrayal of Raquel Turner in Only Fools and Horses remains one of the most beloved and memorable characters in British television history. She will be greatly missed by her fans and colleagues, but her work will continue to entertain and inspire audiences for generations to come.

Conclusion

Kate Saunders’ death is a great loss to the entertainment industry and to all those who knew and loved her. Her talent, warmth, and humor will be remembered and celebrated for many years to come. While the circumstances surrounding her death are still unclear, her legacy as a performer and as a beloved figure in British television history will endure. Rest in peace, Kate Saunders.

Kate Saunders cause of death Kate Saunders Only Fools and Horses Kate Saunders obituary Kate Saunders actress death Kate Saunders tributes