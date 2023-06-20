What was the reason behind Lord Hanuman consuming the Sun? #viral #trending #shortsfeed #lordhanuman #sanatandharma







Why did Lord Hanuman eat Sun?

Reason behind Lord Hanuman eating Sun

According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Hanuman was once asked by Surya Dev, the Sun God, to stop his constant praise. However, Lord Hanuman replied that he would keep praising him as long as he lived. So, Surya Dev challenged Hanuman to eat him if he really wanted to prove his devotion. Lord Hanuman then proceeded to eat the Sun, but was stopped by other gods before he could consume it entirely. This story shows Hanuman’s unwavering devotion to the gods and his willingness to do anything to please them.





