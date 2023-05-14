What Was Wrong With King George The 3rd Bridgerton : The Madness of King George: Exploring the Real-Life Inspiration for Bridgerton’s Villain

The Inspiration Behind the Villainous Earl of Danbury in Bridgerton

The hit Netflix series Bridgerton has taken the world by storm, with its opulent costumes, dramatic love stories, and scandalous secrets. But one of the most intriguing characters in the show is not a love interest or a heroine, but a villain – the Duke of Hastings’ father, the cruel and manipulative Earl of Danbury. Fans of the show may be surprised to learn that this character was inspired by a real-life historical figure – King George III, the monarch who famously went mad.

Who Was King George III?

King George III was born in 1738 and became king in 1760, at the age of 22. He was the first Hanoverian monarch to be born in England and spoke English as his first language. He was married to Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz, with whom he had 15 children. George was a devout Christian, a strong supporter of the Church of England, and a family man who was known for his strict moral code.

However, as the years went by, George’s mental health began to deteriorate. He suffered from a series of nervous breakdowns, during which he would become agitated, confused, and paranoid. He also experienced physical symptoms, such as stomach pains and constipation. Doctors at the time believed that his illness was caused by an excess of blood in the brain and tried to treat it with bloodletting and other painful procedures.

Despite his illness, George remained on the throne for over 60 years, making him one of the longest-reigning monarchs in British history. However, during the later years of his reign, he was largely removed from public life and his son, the future George IV, acted as regent. George III died in 1820, at the age of 81.

How Did King George III Inspire the Earl of Danbury?

One of the key similarities between the real-life King George III and the fictional Earl of Danbury is their mental instability. Like George III, the Earl is shown to be prone to fits of rage, delusions, and erratic behavior. He is also depicted as being cruel to his son, the Duke of Hastings, just as George III was known to have a strained relationship with his own children.

However, there are also some notable differences between the two. For one thing, the Earl is far more overtly villainous than George III ever was. While the latter was certainly a flawed and troubled figure, he was also a beloved monarch who was widely respected and admired during his early years on the throne. The Earl, on the other hand, is portrayed as a purely malicious figure who delights in manipulating and tormenting his son.

Another key difference is the time period in which the two figures lived. Bridgerton is set in the early 19th century, a time of great social change and upheaval in Britain. By contrast, George III’s reign spanned the latter half of the 18th century, a period of relative stability and prosperity. This difference in context is reflected in the show’s depiction of the Earl as a reactionary figure who is fiercely opposed to any form of progress or change.

The Relevance of Bridgerton’s Themes Today

While Bridgerton may be a work of fiction, the issues it raises – such as mental health, family relationships, and the tension between tradition and progress – are all very real and relevant to our lives today. By exploring these themes through the lens of a bygone era, the show offers us a fresh perspective on some of the most pressing issues of our time, and reminds us that the struggles and triumphs of our ancestors are still very much a part of who we are today.

