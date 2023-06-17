What we know about the Charlotte shooting: 1 dead, 3 hospitalized. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to a news release from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a shooting occurred on East Independence Boulevard in Charlotte early Saturday, resulting in one fatality and three individuals being hospitalized. Responding to a report of shots fired in the 6400 block of the highway at approximately 2 a.m., officers discovered a person with a gunshot wound who was declared dead at the scene by Medic responders. While the victim’s gender was male, police have yet to disclose his name or age. The other three victims were transported to hospitals, and their current conditions are unknown. CMPD has not provided any further details on the shooting but encourages anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. This is an ongoing investigation, and updates will be provided as they become available.

News Source : Joe Marusak

Source Link :1 killed, 3 hospitalized in Charlotte shooting on Saturday. What we know./