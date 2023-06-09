What Went Wrong: 5 Reasons Behind Team India’s Two-Day Surrender and Recurring Mistakes







Match Analysis

Lack of Variety in Bowling

Australia scored 469 runs in the first innings. The Indian team landed with four fast bowlers. Apart from the speed of all being almost the same, the method of bowling is also the same. In such a situation, the lack of diversity is clearly visible.

<h1>T20 Craze</h1> Indian players were playing IPL for last 2 months. Barring Pujara, all were part of one or the other team in the IPL. At the same time, only Warner and Green were playing in the IPL among the Australian players. Its effect is clearly visible. <h1>Injured Player Directly in Final</h1> Umesh Yadav did not play any match in May due to injury. Now after fitness, he is directly going to play in the final. He didn’t look quite in touch and didn’t even take a wicket in Australia’s first innings. <h1>Big Names Fail in Big Matches</h1> Big names of the Indian cricket team fail in big matches. This has been happening for a long time. The same is happening in this match as well. Are our big names players in big matches too? <h1>Don't Understand the Situation</h1> Indian batsmen are getting bowled leaving the ball. This happened with Pujara after Gill. This happens only when the batsman is not able to understand the pitch. No Australian batsman got out like this.





