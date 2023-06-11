What Went Wrong for Dravid as Coach: Instability and Inability to Make Tough Decisions

Head coach Rahul Dravid’s hesitancy in making technical decisions, inability to hold senior players accountable, and neglect of grooming second-string players has hindered his success with the Indian cricket team. If this trend continues and they perform poorly in the upcoming World Cup, his contract is unlikely to be extended. Dravid’s discomfort with direct questions is a stark contrast to his fearless approach as a player, and his predecessor Ravi Shastri’s blunt responses. The team’s defeats can be attributed to poor pitch conditions and Dravid’s risk-averse strategy, which failed to resonate with senior players. With the next WTC cycle approaching and key players like Rohit, Kohli, and Pujara absent, it remains to be seen whether Dravid will take more risks or prefer to follow a similar path.

