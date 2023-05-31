Why Jinping Dislikes Mosques?

Recently, the news of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s hatred towards the domes and minarets of mosques has been making rounds. Jinping’s ideological stance towards the Muslim community has been highly criticized by people worldwide. Jinping aims to “Chineseize” every Muslim, which has sparked outrage and concern among the Muslim community.

Thousands of Mosques Demolished

Jinping’s government has been actively demolishing thousands of mosques in the Xinjiang region, which has a high Muslim population. The government claims that the mosques were illegally constructed, but many believe it is an attempt to eradicate the Muslim culture and community.

The government has also been banning traditional Muslim practices, such as growing beards and wearing hijabs. The Muslim community in Xinjiang has been facing severe repression, including detention camps and surveillance. The government claims that it is fighting against terrorism and extremism, but it has been criticized for violating human rights.

Chineseisation of the Muslim Community

Jinping’s government aims to “Chineseize” every Muslim, which means to assimilate them into the Chinese culture and traditions. The government has been promoting the Mandarin language and discouraging the use of Arabic and other Muslim languages. The government has also been promoting Chinese-style architecture and discouraging the use of traditional Muslim architecture, such as domes and minarets.

The government has been actively promoting the “sinicization” of religion, which means to promote Chinese culture and traditions in religious practices. The government has been promoting the Chinese version of Islam, which is heavily influenced by the Chinese culture and traditions. This has been highly criticized by the Muslim community, who believe that it is an attempt to erase their cultural and religious identity.

Outrage and Concern Among the Muslim Community

Jinping’s actions towards the Muslim community have sparked outrage and concern among people worldwide. Many believe that it is a violation of human rights and a form of cultural genocide. The Muslim community has been protesting against the government’s actions, but their voices have been suppressed.

The international community has also been criticizing Jinping’s actions towards the Muslim community. The United States and other countries have imposed sanctions on Chinese officials responsible for human rights abuses in Xinjiang. The United Nations has also been calling for an end to human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

Conclusion

Jinping’s actions towards the Muslim community have been highly criticized and condemned by people worldwide. The government’s attempt to erode the Muslim culture and identity has been termed as a violation of human rights and a form of cultural genocide. The international community has been calling for an end to human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and it remains to be seen if Jinping’s government will change its stance towards the Muslim community.

