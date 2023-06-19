What’s Behind John Oliver’s Reddit Popularity? Hilarious Protest Trend Goes Viral with Surprising Photos

John Oliver, a British comedian, has become a trending topic on Reddit for a comical reason. Volunteer moderators blacked out the platform for millions of Reddit users last week after the CEO announced plans to launch a policy that would price out third-party apps. Reddit executives stated in April 2023 that they would charge developers for usage of their Application Programming Interface (API) beginning June 19, which would increase the charges for a third-party app, Apollo, to over $20 million annually. Two of the platform’s biggest subreddits, r/gifs and r/pics, have started publishing only images of John Oliver, but have not revealed the reason why they chose him. The decision to conduct a poll was prompted by Huffman’s statements, and both subreddits have been flooded with pictures and GIFs of Oliver from his show, Last Week Tonight. The constant sharing of pictures and GIFs has also garnered the attention of John Oliver himself, who shared a response on his Twitter handle. As of writing, there are no updates on the moderators’ protest, and the Reddit CEO has not commented on the trend of only sharing John Oliver’s pictures.

