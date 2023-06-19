What’s Behind John Oliver’s Trending Status on Reddit? Laugh-Out-Loud Protest Trend Sparks Viral Photos

John Oliver Takes Over Reddit

British comedian John Oliver is currently trending on social media platform Reddit for a hilarious reason. Earlier last week, millions of Reddit users were blocked by volunteer moderators across the platform after the site’s CEO announced plans to introduce a new policy that sets the prices of third-party apps.

Reddit executives announced in April 2023 that starting June 19, they will start charging developers for using the API (Application Programming Interface), pushing fees for a third-party app, Apollo, to over $20 million per year would increase.

Now, two of the platform’s biggest subreddits, r/gifs and r/pics, have started only posting pictures of the 46-year-old, but haven’t revealed exactly why they chose him.

On June 16, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman spoke to NBC News and said that the current system, where moderators can only be removed by Reddit or other higher-level mods, is “not democratic.”

“If you are a politician or a business owner, you are accountable to your constituents. So a politician must be elected, and a business owner can be fired by his shareholders. And I think on Reddit the analogy is closer.” the landed gentry: The people who get there first are allowed to stay there and pass it on to their descendants, and that’s not democratic.

Following Steve Huffman’s comments, an r/Pics moderator posted a poll to decide whether the subreddit would continue to function normally or only allow images of John Oliver, which are considered “sexy.” Users voted to publish John Oliver’s pictures and received 37,331 votes.

The constant sharing of images and GIFs also caught the attention of John Oliver himself, as he shared a response on his Twitter account. On June 18, the 46-year-old personality tweeted a Twitter thread that included various images of him hilariously posing as well as stills from his TV shows.

