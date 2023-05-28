What’s Behind PM Modi’s Anxious Arrival at the Council of Chief Ministers Meeting?

Trending News: Why is PM Modi so tense when he arrived to attend the meeting of the Council of Chief Ministers?

Background

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived to attend the meeting of the Council of Chief Ministers on May 11, 2021. The meeting was held to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country and the vaccination drive.

The Tension

Upon his arrival, PM Modi seemed tense and worried. He was seen discussing with his officials and advisors before entering the meeting room. The tension was palpable, and many wondered why the Prime Minister was so worried.

The Reason

The reason for PM Modi’s tension was the worsening Covid-19 situation in the country. India was experiencing a massive surge in Covid-19 cases, with daily cases crossing the 4 lakh mark and the death toll rising rapidly. The healthcare system was overwhelmed, and there was a shortage of oxygen, hospital beds, and medicines.

PM Modi was worried about the situation and the impact it was having on the people of India. He knew that the Council of Chief Ministers meeting was crucial in devising a strategy to tackle the Covid-19 crisis and mitigate its impact on the people.

The Meeting

During the meeting, PM Modi stressed the need for states to work together to fight the Covid-19 crisis. He emphasized the importance of ramping up the vaccination drive and ensuring that people follow Covid-19 protocols such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

PM Modi also announced that the central government would take over the vaccination drive from May 1, 2021, and provide free vaccines to all adults above the age of 18. This move was aimed at ensuring that the vaccination drive was carried out smoothly and efficiently.

The Outcome

The Council of Chief Ministers meeting was crucial in devising a strategy to tackle the Covid-19 crisis. The central government and the states worked together to ramp up the vaccination drive and ensure that people follow Covid-19 protocols.

The decision to provide free vaccines to all adults above 18 was widely welcomed and was seen as a step in the right direction. The move was aimed at ensuring that the vaccination drive was carried out smoothly and efficiently, and no one was left behind.

Conclusion

PM Modi’s tension upon arriving at the Council of Chief Ministers meeting was understandable given the severity of the Covid-19 crisis in India. However, the meeting proved to be a success, with the central government and the states working together to tackle the crisis. The decision to provide free vaccines to all adults above 18 was a step in the right direction and will go a long way in ensuring that the vaccination drive is carried out smoothly and efficiently.

