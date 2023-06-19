What’s Behind the Lewis Buchan Controversy Making Waves on TikTok and Reddit?

Lewis Buchan Controversy: The Viral Video and Explained

The Lewis Buchan Controversy has been a hot topic lately, and many people are curious to know more about it. This article will provide insight into the viral video and shed light on the controversy.

Lewis Buchan is a well-known internet personality and YouTuber who has garnered a massive fan following on social media. He has over 200 thousand followers on his YouTube channel, where he primarily makes reaction videos under the username @LewisBuchan. Lewis is also known for his sarcastic and humorous comments on his Instagram account, @lewisbuchan.

Despite his rise to fame, many have also shown interest in his personal life. However, recently he was exposed for grooming a minor in a controversy involving the famous YouTuber.

The video shared on social media platforms indicates that Lewis was aware that the girl was a minor and that his actions could result in his arrest. Despite being aware of his actions, he became more involved in the conversation with the girl.

Moreover, the young lady further explained how she was unaware of being groomed by an older internet sensation until now. She provided all the screenshots, making strong evidence that the incident happened and is not an accusation.

The social media content creator has not responded to the situation yet and has remained silent. However, some of his friends can be seen addressing the situation.

As mentioned before, Lewis has recently been exposed for his behavior on social media platforms. The victim posted a video about her experiences with the YouTuber when she was just 15 years old. The clip quickly went viral on social media platforms.

The video has been reposted by multiple accounts, and the internet is talking about it. People have also shared their thoughts and want the internet personality to take full responsibility.

Moreover, Lewis’s friends have also responded to the controversy. Arthur Frederick, a content creator, shared the video in a Discord chat, where he stated that he wouldn’t be making videos with Lewis until and unless he made a statement.

It’s important to address such controversies and hold people accountable for their actions. We hope the situation is resolved soon, and justice is served.

Lewis Buchan TikTok controversy Lewis Buchan Reddit drama Lewis Buchan cancel culture backlash Lewis Buchan social media scandal Lewis Buchan online outrage and backlash