What’s behind the trend of ‘Karan Badtameez Hai’? – Why are trolls targeting Karan?

The trend ‘Karan Badtameez Hai’: Actress Riddhi Dogra recently posted on social media to promote her latest show ‘Badtameez Dil’, and since then, the trend ‘Karan Badtameez Hai’ has been going viral. In the post, she wrote ‘Karan Badtameez Hai’ with red lipstick on a mirror. Since then, people have started trolling all the guys named Karan in the comments section of her post. Along with the post, Riddhi wrote in the caption, “My heart was broken because of Karan. Has your heart been broken by any Karan too?” This post started the trend ‘Karan Badtameez Hai’, which no one had any idea about. See how all Karans are being trolled on social media.

Also see: Woman Marries AI: A woman recently married an AI-generated man, calling him her ‘perfect husband’.

Karan Johar controversy Nepotism in Bollywood Social media trolling Celebrity image management Impact of online negativity on mental health