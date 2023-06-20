What’s Behind the Trending Topic of Fatima Tahir on Twitter

Fatima Tahir has become a hot topic on Twitter, with many people curious about her. This article will provide complete details about Fatima Tahir. She is a well-known figure in Pakistan, having gained recognition as a TikToker, model, and influencer. Her bold photographs on social media have attracted a significant following. However, her recent rise to viral fame stems from a different reason, which carries a touch of humor. Fatima went to the house of the Corp commander in Lahore to express her condemnation of the May 9 attack, which generated a comical response from the public. Some Twitter users even jokingly suggested that the Pakistan Army could benefit from having someone like Fatima Tahir to improve their public image. Despite the trolling in the past regarding her choice of clothing, the incident has gained coverage from various news sites, generating further attention for Fatima Tahir.

