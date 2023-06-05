What’s causing Yash Dayal to become a hot topic on social media?

Yash Dayal, the left-arm pacer for Gujarat Titans (GT), has once again found himself in the midst of controversy. After conceding five consecutive sixes in an over during IPL 2023, he is now being heavily criticized for allegedly sharing a communal post on his social media handle. The post, which has since been deleted, dealt with the controversial topic of ‘Love Jihad’. Dayal has issued an apology, claiming that the post was shared by mistake. Despite this, he continues to face backlash on social media.

Dayal is a 25-year-old pacer from Uttar Pradesh who made his first-class debut in the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy season. He was purchased by GT at the IPL auction ahead of the 2022 season and played a crucial role in their maiden T20 league win. However, he was dropped from the team after his poor performance in the IPL 2023 league clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) where he was clobbered for five consecutive sixes by Rinku Singh. Dayal has so far featured in 35 T20 matches, claiming 31 wickets at an average of 29.38. He also has experience in 17 first-class matches and 14 List-A games.

